Flames spread from storage unit to attic of northeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating an attic fire at a northeast Fresno home on Monday morning.

The fire first sparked just before 3 a.m. at a house on Indianapolis Avenue near Barton Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze started in a backyard storage area.

The homeowners tried to douse the flames with a garden hose, but the fire soon spread up the house's back wall and into the attic.

Firefighters soon arrived at the house and were able to put out the fire in ten minutes.

No one was hurt.

The fire was contained to the attic. The rest of the home was not damaged.
