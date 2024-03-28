Fresno Humane Animal Services in need of help as stray animals fill space

The Fresno County Animal Shelter is full due to a surge in stray animals, and they are asking for community support.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Overcrowding is once again an issue at the Fresno County Animal Shelter in West Central Fresno after an influx in animals drop offs.

"This is a national crisis that we are in," shelter manager, Maria Garcia said. "We are seeing this across the nation."

The shelter has a capacity of between 150 and 180 dogs, but right now, they house around 215.

As a result, it cannot accept healthy animals until further notice.

"When you have that may dogs in the facility overcrowding, it could lead to health issues for the dogs," director of Fresno County Public Health, David Luchini explained. "It's also a safety issue for the staff here so it's really important for healthy dogs that we slow that down."

The shelter will only be accepting sick, injured, aggressive and orphaned or nursing animals.

It is actively trying to get its animals adopted.

"We've been working on adoption promotions, trying to get people to come in," Garcia said. "We will post our dogs online trying to get people to come in. We reach out rescues across a few different states."

Despite the increase in animals, the shelter remains fully operational with adoptions, fostering opportunities, microchipping and more.

To help, the shelter and county are encouraging the community to adopt or foster.

"We would love people to come in and find their new best friend here," Garcia said.

"There are so many different pets right now that need a loving home," Fresno County Supervisor, Nathan Magsig said. "This is a great time to find a beautiful animal just like Sophia here"

Sophia's previous owners recently bred her, kept the puppies and dropped her off alone, which the county says should not happen.

"Being a responsible pet owner means you are not out there breeding them because we have many many dogs that are looking for families to love them," Magsig explained.

The county and shelter suggest getting your pets spayed or neutered.

The county has allocated $500,000 to fund a pilot program organized by Kirkland Foundation, Fresno TNR, Mell's Mutts and Paw Squad 559 to offer low cost spay or neuter and rabies vaccination services to county residents.

The program is set to start April 2nd.

