Police identify man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in central Fresno on Monday morning.Investigators say the 30-year-old woman was taken around 10:30 am after 33-year-old Jesus Benitez hit the car she was in near Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.Fresno police say officers arrested Benitez's truck near Lane and Winery in southeast Fresno on Monday afternoon. He and the victim were found inside an apartment.Officers took Benitez into custody.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and domestic battery.