Police identify man arrested for kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Fresno

By and ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in central Fresno on Monday morning.

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman was taken around 10:30 am after 33-year-old Jesus Benitez hit the car she was in near Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.


Fresno police say officers arrested Benitez's truck near Lane and Winery in southeast Fresno on Monday afternoon. He and the victim were found inside an apartment.

Officers took Benitez into custody.


He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and domestic battery.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
