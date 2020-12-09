Fresno City Council tables discussion on proposed law that would prohibit large gatherings

City Council President Miguel Arias said the plan for Tuesday's special meeting was to discuss adopting the emergency amendment and not voting on it.
The meeting was held online, and a couple of residents did comment. The item was tabled for the next meeting.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit residential gatherings of 15 or more people. It would need five votes to pass.
Arias said the council decided to push back the discussion to allow for additional research.
The Fresno City Council meets again on Thursday.
The Fresno Police Department released a statement earlier this week saying they would not enforce the law if it passes.