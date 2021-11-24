Society

Fresno Mission serving hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

The Mission is expected to serve about 400 to 500 holiday meals.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Mission is taking action to serve up a hot Thanksgiving meal to those who need it most this year.

On Tuesday night, turkey and all the trimmings were prepared.

It's just one of many dinners for anyone who comes through the doors.

"We welcome people that are staying with us, people within our community or people that just needed a meal for the night to come and have this special experience where we give the full Thanksgiving spread," said Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine.

Those at the Fresno Mission say they saw an increase in the number of people in need this year compared to last year.

At the height of the pandemic last year, many resources were available to help those less fortunate and the homeless.

But this year, many of those resources have been depleted.

You can learn more about the Fresno Mission's efforts and how you can help right now on its website.
