FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire destroyed a mobile home in west central Fresno on Wednesday morning.The blaze broke out just before 8:00 am at the San Joaquin Estates at Olive and Marks Avenues.When fire crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.Firefighters then worked to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring mobile homes.No one was hurt, and the residents got out safely.It's believed an electrical problem may have caused the fire, but a formal investigation is underway.