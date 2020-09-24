Police Chief Andy Hall urges Fresno officers not to lose faith in community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall responded on Wednesday night in a Facebook post to the shooting of two police officers in Louisville, Kentucky.He called on his officers not to lose faith in the community - that they need and support them."I continually tell the public to not judge our department and our officers by the actions of officers 3000 miles away. Similarly, we cannot judge our community by the actions of communities across the country," he said.He added, addressing the police department, "Do not lose your faith or allow yourself to be hardened by calls for defunding police departments, your community supports and needs you."The two officers were shot and wounded during demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.Protesters took to the streets on Wednesday evening, hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death.Chief Hall's full statement is below: