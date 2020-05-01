rollover crash

Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno

When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over and the driver was gone.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Willis and Milburn Avenues.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a car overturned in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Willis and Milburn Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the car flipped over with the lights still on. The driver was not at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestrollover crashfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLOVER CRASH
Alleged DUI driver crashes car in northwest Fresno
3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Fresno
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Semi-truck hauling chickens crashes, overturns in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News