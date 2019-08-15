Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old girl after she makes terror threats against her high school

#BREAKING: Chief Dyer says @fresnounified student made threat on @Snapchat to shoot up Edison High today. Here’s picture of weapon posted on social media. Officers pulled 15 yo female out of class and she admitted to officers that she made threatening post. She has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/FdA0OZtl6E — Cory James (@CoryABC30) August 15, 2019

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after she made terror threats against Edison High School, Fresno Police said on Thursday.Chief Dyer said the girl made a threat on Snapchat to shoot up the school and posted pictures of multiple guns.The FBI alerted the Fresno Police Department to the threat and an officer followed the student, who was on the bus to school. She was pulled out of class and admitted to making the threatening post, according to Fresno Police.Dyer said she did it to maintain a certain level of traction with her posts on social media.The student has been arrested and charged with making a terror threat.Authorities said after an investigation, it was determined that the threat was not credible.A pellet gun was found in the student's home.