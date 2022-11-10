Fresno woman arrested for the murder of her sister, three-week-old niece

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman has been arrested for the murder of her sister and her three-week-old niece.

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested in the death of her sister Yanelly and baby Celine.

Police also arrested Yarelly's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales who is a validated gang member, in connection to the double murder.

Last week, Fresno Police announced increased efforts to track down the person who killed the young mother and her baby.

On Saturday, September 24, family members inside a Southwest Fresno home called 911 to report shots fired.

When officers arrived, at least four people who were home at the time of the shooting were outside unsure if anyone else was in the home.

