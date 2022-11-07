Fresno police release new video in search of double homicide suspect

Fresno police found 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and three-week-old Celine shot to death in southwest Fresno on September 24.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department released new surveillance video they obtained in their investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old infant, Celine.

Detectives say they tracked down hours of footage from nearby businesses and residences.

Now, officials are trying to identify a subject in one of the videos and are asking for the public's help.

Sunday morning, Fresno Police Department homicide detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms searched a field off Fruit and Church Avenues in Southwest Fresno.

It's close to the home where Solorio-Rivera and her infant were killed on September 24.

"We have information that the person or persons responsible for this homicide fled through this field." Fresno Police Homicide Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Lt. Cervantes said thanks to technology from the ATF, they were able to locate physical evidence, but wouldn't elaborate.

Earlier this week, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama called on the public and announced a $25,000 reward to help solve the crime, thanks to the ATF and Valley Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this person or incident is asked to call Fresno police.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

