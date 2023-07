Driver crashes into Fresno police officer after running red light, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is accused of running a red light and crashing into a police vehicle in downtown Fresno on Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of M and Fresno streets, right outside of police headquarters.

At least two other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

One silver sedan has damage to both the front and side of the car.

Police say the crash was minor and did not specify if there were any injuries.