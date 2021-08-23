Driver slams into west central Fresno house

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver smashed through the front of west central Fresno home on Monday.It happened before 11 am on McCaffrey Avenue in a neighborhood near Polk and McKinley Avenues.The driver told Fresno police he wasn't looking at the road, missed a turn and crashed into the house.Photos from the scene showed severe damage to a wall at the front of the house.Dennis Amos has lived at the home for seven years. He said he had just left the room minutes before the car came crashing through the wall."Everything got pushed into the desk where I was sitting," Amos said. "Someone is definitely watching over me."Investigators say the driver was behind the wheel without a valid driver's license.