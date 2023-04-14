Fresno police officer knocks over street light after crash while responding to call

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer was involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened at 8:30 Friday morning on Fresno at G Street.

Police were responding to reports of a man with a gun in his pocket near Tulare and P.

When the officer was going through the intersection at Fresno and G Street, he collided with a Honda.

The patrol car hit a street light and knocked it over.

One person in the Honda was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The officer complained of hand pain and drove to the hospital.

Road closures will be in place at Fresno and G as the investigation continues.