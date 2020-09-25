Man arrested for setting woman's apartment on fire during argument, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a man intentionally set an apartment on fire during an argument with a woman in central Fresno on Friday morning.Authorities were called to the Casa Bella Apartments on Floradora Avenue and 9th Street just after midnight.Investigators say the man broke into his girlfriend's apartment, which led to a fight. He started lighting balls of toilet paper on fire in the hallway of her home.The man left, but came back, breaking in through the back sliding door and locking himself in the bathroom before lighting it on fire, officials said.Fresno firefighters were called as police negotiated with the suspect, who then surrendered. Fire crews were able to put the fire out."We do have a 35-year-old suspect in custody, he's going to face numerous charges including arson, as well as some burglary charges because he broke back into the apartment with the intent to commit the fires," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.The fire was contained to the bathroom.Residents inside the complex were evacuated as a precaution but have all since returned to their apartments.No one was injured.