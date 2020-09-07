shooting

Man dies after shooting near southwest Fresno apartment complex

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in southwest Fresno on Sunday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Geneva Apartments on Church and Elm Avenues.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter call of 16 rounds fired in the area. Officers and EMS arrived to find a man lying in front of an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police are hoping witnesses will come forward with more information.

"Right now, the only witnesses have said they heard the gunfire. There was no actual witnesses that have come forward that saw the exchange of gunfire, or that the shooting took place," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooely.

Police do not have any suspect description at this time. They went door to door looking for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
