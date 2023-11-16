WATCH LIVE

Fresno DUI driver arrested after running over man sleeping under his car

Thursday, November 16, 2023 8:14PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is in the hospital after being run over by a car in Central Fresno.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at Cedar and Shields avenues.

Police say a bar patron got into his vehicle and backed out of his parking stall, driving over a man who was apparently sleeping under his car.

The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries to his upper body and waist area.

He's expected to recover.

Police say the driver was arrested for drunk driving.

