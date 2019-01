The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was stolen from the Dave & Buster's parking lot on January 19th.

Fresno Police need help locating a stolen 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.The classic car was stolen from the Dave & Buster's parking lot in Northeast Fresno on January 19.The car has a California license plate with the number: 5NMH124.Here is the VIN: 136370R214676.If you have any information about this stolen car, call the Fresno Police Department.