Child found after being taken in stolen SUV in Oakhurst, search for suspect underway

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A two-year-old boy who was inside an SUV when it was stolen outside an Oakhurst hair salon has been found safe.

The California Highway Patrol says the 2017 black GMC Yukon was stolen at the Sage Hair Salon off Highway 41 around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The boy was found less than an hour later and is now being reunited with his mother. There's no confirmation yet on where the child was found.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the SUV was involved in a pursuit with deputies. The pursuit ended when the suspect ran into the bushes in the area of Manzanita Lake and Road 222 in North Fork.

Officers are still searching for the suspect. He is described as wearing a brown jacket, green pants and sunglasses.

If spotted, you are asked to call 911 and not make contact with the suspect.

