Man arrested after chase with stolen car in Fresno, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he led them on a chase in Fresno.

It started shortly after 3 am Tuesday.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say they spotted a red Honda Civic at Ashlan and Cedar, ran the license plate, and it came back stolen.

The driver, later identified as Fernando Moraz Garza, refused to stop and led deputies on a chase down Cedar to Dakota before turning on Ninth to a dead-end street.

That's when he got out of the car and ran.

Fresno Police and Clovis Police assisted deputies in the search for the suspect and found him hiding in a bush.

He was arrested.

Police say he also had a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket.

A woman, who was also in the car, was not arrested.