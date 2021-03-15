fresno police department

Fresno police officer accused of being affiliated with 'Proud Boys'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is accused of being affiliated with the "Proud Boys."

The allegations came to light after a protest at Fresno's Tower Theatre Sunday.

People demonstrating against the sale of the theatre to Adventure Church said they believed one of the counter-protesters is a Fresno police officer with ties to the far-right group, which is known for violent confrontations with ideological opponents.

The Fresno Police Department released a statement Sunday saying in part, "Late this afternoon, the Fresno Police Department became aware of images and a video posted on social media alleging a Fresno police officer's affiliation with the 'Proud Boys.' Upon learning of the images, Chief of Police Paco Balderrama initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the allegations and is taking appropriate actions."

Chief Balderrama was also quoted in the statement as saying, "Fair and impartial policing are extremely important in our society. There is no place in our police ranks for any biased, racist or anti-Semitic views."

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also addressed the incident, saying that he will "not tolerate any City of Fresno employee belonging to organizations that promote views of supremacy, racism or criminal conduct."



The department says that the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The name of the officer has not been released at this time.
