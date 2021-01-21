Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash

Officials say the officer was called out to a suspected DUI crash on San Jose and Marty Avenues. While the officer was following an ambulance taking the DUI suspect to the hospital, he started to feel sick and called for help.
NOW: @FresnoPolice officer is getting treatment after possible fentanyl exposure at this crash scene.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) January 21, 2021
The officer started to feel bad as he followed an ambulance carrying away a DUI suspect from the car on the right side of this picture. pic.twitter.com/B0pyxr4iNa
Hazmat crews and paramedics were called to the scene to treat the officer. His condition has not yet been released.
The intersection of San Jose and Marty is closed while authorities continue their investigation.
