Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash

While the officer was following an ambulance taking the DUI suspect to the hospital, he started to feel sick and called for help.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has been hospitalized, and hazmat teams have shut down a northwest Fresno intersection after the officer was possibly exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl while responding to a crash on Thursday morning.

Officials say the officer was called out to a suspected DUI crash on San Jose and Marty Avenues. While the officer was following an ambulance taking the DUI suspect to the hospital, he started to feel sick and called for help.



Hazmat crews and paramedics were called to the scene to treat the officer. His condition has not yet been released.

The intersection of San Jose and Marty is closed while authorities continue their investigation.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
