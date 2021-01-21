Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash

NOW: @FresnoPolice officer is getting treatment after possible fentanyl exposure at this crash scene.

The officer started to feel bad as he followed an ambulance carrying away a DUI suspect from the car on the right side of this picture. pic.twitter.com/B0pyxr4iNa — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) January 21, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has been hospitalized, and hazmat teams have shut down a northwest Fresno intersection after the officer was possibly exposed to the powerful opioid fentanyl while responding to a crash on Thursday morning.Officials say the officer was called out to a suspected DUI crash on San Jose and Marty Avenues. While the officer was following an ambulance taking the DUI suspect to the hospital, he started to feel sick and called for help.Hazmat crews and paramedics were called to the scene to treat the officer. His condition has not yet been released.The intersection of San Jose and Marty is closed while authorities continue their investigation.