Two Fresno police officers hospitalized, COVID-19 a possible factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that two officers are currently hospitalized.

The department says they "believe COVID-19 is a factor" in their hospitalizations.

No information on the officers' conditions or who is involved has been provided.

In December 2020, Officer Angel De La Fuente, a veteran of the department, died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 49.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
