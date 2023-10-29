Man arrested for evading Fresno officers, resulting in crash

A 26-year-old man is arrested by Fresno Police on Saturday night for evading officers, resulting in a crash.

Police say they tried stopping a 26-year-old man for a minor traffic violation before 11:00 p.m. near Peach and Olive Avenues.

Instead of stopping, the man sped off, resulting in a police pursuit.

A helicopter was called in and found the vehicle. That's when officers say the man ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles with people inside.

The man suffered moderate injuries to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

The people inside the other two vehicles had minor injuries.