fresno police department

Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit

John Gliatta came before council and the public on Thursday, claiming there was no deception in the delay of the review.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Independent Reviewer is under scrutiny for intentionally delaying a report of unreasonable force by the Fresno Police Department.

John Gliatta came before council and the public on Thursday, claiming there was no deception in the delay of the review.

Gliatta ruled the use of force was unreasonable in the January 2019 incident involving a teenager.

But it was the delay in presenting his findings that raised public concern. At Thursday's city council meeting, Council President Miguel Arias pressed Gliatta on the holdup of the audit.

Gliatta defended his decision to hold off on releasing the audit in July, saying it was made with community reaction in mind as people across the country protested police violence.

But for some community member, the intentional delay led to mistrust in Gliatta's decision-making.

The report eventually became public in September, and said 17-year-old London Wallace initially resisted arrest and that Officer Christopher Martinez could have stopped punching Wallace after delivering his first three blows.

The report added that the following punches could have been avoided since Wallace was in a defensive position and no longer a threat.

Next August, a jury will decide whether the city of Fresno should be held fiscally responsible for the level of force.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnouse of forcefresno police departmentrace in americaexcessive force
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Fresno Police continuing operation to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Man arrested after barricading himself into room in Madera County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
Rare lemur that went missing from SF Zoo found in Daly City
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
Show More
Visalia agriculture teacher wins $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize
5,000 Kings Canyon Unified students start in-person learning
Valley natives and businesses fundraise for Armenia
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News