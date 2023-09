Police looking for missing 12-year-old Fresno boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for this missing 12-year-old boy.

Officers say Samuel Mojica walked away from his home Saturday around 9 p.m. in the area of Maple and McKinley Avenues.

Samuel is 5-foot-5 and weighs 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black clothing.

If you know any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Fresno Police department.