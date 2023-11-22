The Poverello House in Fresno is getting ready to help those less fortunate to have a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Fresno's Poverello House prepares for two days of Thanksgiving meals

FRESNO, Calf. (KFSN) -- The Poverello House in Fresno is getting ready to help those less fortunate to have a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

The organization is continuing its tradition of offering a meal during a time that can be challenging for the unhoused community.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Poverello House staff and volunteers will host a Grand Thanksgiving buffet at 11:30 a.m. Menu choices include turkey, honey ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, salad, rolls, and desserts.

A traditional Thanksgiving lunch -- including turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy -- will be served at noon on Thursday, Nov. 23.