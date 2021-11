Report: Renters looking outside of Fresno as prices rise, options decrease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic is impacting where people want to call home.Fresno residents are on the move, with many looking towards Southern California for a change of scenery.Apartment List has released its quarterly Renter Migration Report revealing moving trends during the pandemic.The report found that 40% of those surveyed want to move to a new city, coming in well above pre-pandemic levels.In Fresno, that number is closer to 60%.The most popular relocation destination is Los Angeles among Fresnans.Almost 40% of people looking for a place in Fresno are coming from outside the city, with the most found in Sacramento.