Report: Renters looking outside of Fresno as prices rise, options decrease

Fresno residents are on the move, with many looking towards Southern California for a change of scenery.
Apartment List has released its quarterly Renter Migration Report revealing moving trends during the pandemic.
The report found that 40% of those surveyed want to move to a new city, coming in well above pre-pandemic levels.
In Fresno, that number is closer to 60%.
The most popular relocation destination is Los Angeles among Fresnans.
Almost 40% of people looking for a place in Fresno are coming from outside the city, with the most found in Sacramento.