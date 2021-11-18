rents

Report: Renters looking outside of Fresno as prices rise, options decrease

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: Renters looking outside of Fresno as prices rise, options decrease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic is impacting where people want to call home.

Fresno residents are on the move, with many looking towards Southern California for a change of scenery.

Apartment List has released its quarterly Renter Migration Report revealing moving trends during the pandemic.

The report found that 40% of those surveyed want to move to a new city, coming in well above pre-pandemic levels.

In Fresno, that number is closer to 60%.

The most popular relocation destination is Los Angeles among Fresnans.

Almost 40% of people looking for a place in Fresno are coming from outside the city, with the most found in Sacramento.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnohousingmovingrents
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RENTS
Fresno bans smoking inside apartments, condos
You can rent the original 'Scream' house on Halloween
Fresno considers ban on smoking inside rental apartments
Fresno's eviction ban to remain for now
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News