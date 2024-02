Fresno's first Nike store set to open in March

The River Park location is called "Nike Unite" and is now set to open on March 7.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's first Nike Store is almost ready to add to your sneaker collection.

Construction began last year on Blackstone Avenue at the former Macaroni Grill location.

River Park's website shows the store will be open 7 days a week.

Until the grand opening, the only Nike store in Central California is part of the Tulare Outlets.