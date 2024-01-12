River Park is also working on a Kids Empire indoor playground in the IMAX theater with other future retailers in mind.

New changes coming to Fresno's River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Shops at River Park in Fresno are getting some new additions.

Monday was the opening day for Torrid, a trendy plus-size clothing store for women.

"A very hip, fun store with sizes 10-30, so it's really for the everyday woman," Public Relations for River Park, Tracy Kashian said.

The store is near H &M and White House Black Market in the shopping center.

On the other side of Torrid, another major retailer, J. Crew, opened up on Thursday.

This location is a J. Crew Factory, different from a regular J. Crew store.

It offers more affordable J. Crew items, focusing on the basics and casual items.

"This location has men, women, and children, which we kind of don't have a lot of men in this shopping center, so this is a very big get for us," Kashian explained. "Just that it's family-friendly, which is what we push so hard here at River Park."

The store is between REI and Panera Bread in the old Sur la Table space.

Just around the corner from J. Crew Factory will be another big name, Nike.

It will open its doors next month on the corner of Blackstone and El Paso Avenues.

"This is not an outlet store," Kashian said. "This is an actual Nike store, so we're really excited to get this new to Fresno. They'll have all of the top lines of everything Nike offers."

"Our goal is to make sure that we keep bringing what Fresno wants to this center and keeping it fresh," Kashian stated.

The shopping center is open from 7 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

