Northwest Fresno road closed for construction work

The construction work is expected to be finished by May 5.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some drivers in northwest Fresno will have to plan some extra time for their commute for several weeks.

Construction crews will be working on a long-term lane shift and will close Golden State Boulevard between Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.



The closure will be in effect for at least a month.

Anyone traveling in the area can expect some delays.

