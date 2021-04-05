Northwest Fresno road closed for construction work

Traffic Advisory: ⛔️⛔️⛔️

- Long-term lane shift and lane closures on Golden State Boulevard between Herndon Avenue & SR-99 effective, Monday April 5 at 9am.



- Road closure on Armstrong Avenue between Kings Canyon Road and Butler Avenue effective, Wednesday April 14 at 9am. pic.twitter.com/rzAmDfSJVJ — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) April 5, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some drivers in northwest Fresno will have to plan some extra time for their commute for several weeks.Construction crews will be working on a long-term lane shift and will close Golden State Boulevard between Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.The closure will be in effect for at least a month.The construction work is expected to be finished by May 5.Anyone traveling in the area can expect some delays.