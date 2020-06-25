Man shot after 2 suspects break into Fresno motel room to rob him

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for two men who kicked down the door of a central Fresno motel room and shot a man while trying to rob him.Officers were called to the Fresno Travelodge on Blackstone Avenue near Saginaw Way around 6 pm on Wednesday.Investigators say the men broke down the door and stole the man's wallet. During the scuffle, they shot the victim in the stomach.Police found evidence they hope will help track down the gunmen."We do have surveillance video showing the incident and you can see two males approaching the room and forcing it open," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Investigators have not yet provided a description of the suspects.The victim was in his 50s, officials say. He was taken into surgery and expected to survive.