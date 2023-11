Authorities say the bus was headed for Bullard High School when the student fired the airsoft gun, hitting the windshield.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for the student they say fired an airsoft gun toward a school bus driver.

Deputies say it happened at Sierra and Warren in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities say the bus was headed for Bullard High School when the student fired the airsoft gun, hitting the windshield.

The student reportedly ran off when the bus driver pulled over.

No injuries have been reported.

