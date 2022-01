FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car in southeast Fresno on Monday.Officers say the man had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Church and Jackson before 11:30 am.Authorities have not identified the victim. He was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.Further information about the investigation was not immediately available. Police have blocked off the intersection while they continue searching for evidence and speaking with witnesses.