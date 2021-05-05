2 shot at apartment complex in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex in west central Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened on Marks and Clinton Avenues shortly before 3:00 am.Officials say officers were checking the area when they were flagged down about a disturbance in an apartment.Investigators found a woman in her 50s who had been shot in the arm. A man in his 30s was also found with a gunshot wound to his hip.Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.Police say they both have been uncooperative with officers.Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They spent the morning interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence.