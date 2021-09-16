shooting

19-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting mother's boyfriend in east central Fresno

Investigators say the suspect got into a fight with his mother's 52-year-old boyfriend and shot him in the stomach.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for man who allegedly shot father at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly shot his mother's boyfriend at an apartment complex in east central Fresno.

Officers responded to The Landing at Francher Creek apartments on Clay and Peach Avenues on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspect got into a fight with his mother's 52-year-old boyfriend and shot him in the stomach.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

The 19-year-old suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. Officers tracked him down to an area near a canal south of McKinley Avenue near Chestnut.

He was hiding in some bushes and eventually surrendered to the police.

Officials say the elementary school across from the apartment complex was not affected by the investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Initial information from Fresno police said the suspect was the victim's son. Our story now reflects the updated information from authorities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralshots firedshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Alex Murdaugh's former law firm sues him for stealing money
37-year-old accused of murdering Fresno mother, her teenage son
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News