FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in northeast Fresno Sunday night.Officers responded to a 911 call about a report of a bar fight at Elliot's Bar on Nees and Cedar Avenues around 9:30 pm.Investigators found two men in their 30s who had been stabbed.Police say both victims were drunk and not cooperative. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to recover.No further information was immediately available.