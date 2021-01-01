stabbing

Man stabbed while walking home from store in southwest Fresno

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed while walking home in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed while walking home in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.

The stabbing happened just after 5 am at the intersection of Oleander and Stephens.

The victim told Fresno police he was walking home from the store when a suspect approached him, asked for money then stabbed him.

First responders rushed the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are still searching for the suspect and working to determine the motive of the attack.
