Charges filed against Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter

Former Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter is back in custody at the Fresno County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recently released Fresno State men's basketball guard Joseph Hunter has been charged with firearm-related offenses.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking and one count of possession of an assault weapon against Hunter.

If convicted of the charges and allegations, Hunter faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months.

Hunter was arrested again last Friday by the Fresno Police Department on similar weapon-related charges.

Police say on the night of May 16, they found a loaded AR-15 style weapon in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

When police pulled over the vehicle, Hunter and two other men jumped out and ran from the car. They were later arrested.

Coming out of San Joaquin Memorial, Hunter was a four-star recruit and even named the Mountain West preseason Freshman of the Year.

After Friday's arrest, Fresno State dismissed him from the men's basketball program.

Due to a pre-season injury, Hunter never saw a minute on the basketball court for the Bulldogs

