Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State associate head coach discusses recruiting changes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight players with ties to the Central Valley are part of the latest recruiting class for the Fresno State men's basketball team.

One of those new members is Modesto Christian grad Junior Ballard. The Junior guard is officially on the team's roster after transferring from Cal Poly.

He averaged 13 points a game last year for the Mustangs and the coaching staff says they're looking forward to having his experience on the court.

The coaching staff was forced to recruit players like Ballard in new ways due to the pandemic.

We talked to Associate Head Coach Tarvish Felton about the changes as the team looks ahead to get back on the court in November.
