Fresno State tops Boise State, in control of its own destiny to make Mountain West title game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In front of a sellout crowd of 41,031, Fresno State won 37-30 over Boise State (4-5) to improve to 8-1 (4-1 in MW play). The Bulldogs win the Milk Can Trophy for the first time since 2017.

With three games left to play, Fresno State is in control of its own destiny to make the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Bulldogs scored on the opening drive when Keene connected with his tight end Tre Watson for a 25-yard touchdown, the fourth touchdown of the season for the junior from Albuquerque.

The 'Dogs defense forced a three and out on the Broncos opening drive and Fresno State turned that into more points with Dylan Lynch hitting a 48-yard field goal to cap a 9-play 35-yard drive to make it 10-0 Bulldogs.

Boise State responded with a positive drive that was stalled by a sack from LA Bowl defensive MVP Devo Bridges. Jonah Dalmas' 45 yard field goal went through the uprights to make it 10-3, the same score to end the first quarter.

The Broncos came in with a two-quarterback system alternating between Taylen Green and Maddux Madsen. Facing a third and 10, Madsen was brought in the game and picked off by Phoenix Jackson, the first INT in the career of the Bulldog's sophomore linebacker.

Another positive Fresno State drive stalled out, this time in the redzone. Three straight incomplete passes forced Tedford to settle for the points and a 22-yard field goal from Lynch to make it 13-3.

Alzillion Hamilton came away with another Bulldog takeaway intercepting Green in the endzone. On the ensuing Fresno State drive, Keene was sacked and left the game with a lower body injury.

He was replaced by Logan Fife and the Dogs punted the ball back to the Broncos.

Following another Broncos three and out, Keene returned with a taped-up left knee but two plays later threw it behind Erik Brooks and saw his 7th interception of the season.

The Broncos scored a touchdown to make it 13-10 with 0:07 left in the half.

Malik Sherrod took the ensuing kickoff back for a 95 yard touchdown, Fresno State's first kick return for a touchdown since AJ Jefferson returned one on November 7, 2008 against Nevada.

It turned into a score lead for Fresno State after Elijah Gilliam ran in a one yard touchdown capping a 14-play 68-yard drive that saw four 3rd down conversions.

A 1-yard touchdown from George Holani cut the Bulldogs lead to 27-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The two sides traded field goals to make it 30-20 with 10:00 left to play.

Looking to run clock, Sherrod broke free for another 52-yard touchdown run to ice the game. The junior running back finished with 255 total yards (132 rushing yards & 28 receiving).

Up next is another trophy game with another rival. Fresno State travels to play San Jose State (4-5, MW 3-2) on Veteran's Day.

Kickoff from CEFCU Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on 11/11.

