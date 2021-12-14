Fresno State's starting QB in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl remains a mystery

"I would say that's correct," said interim head coach Lee Marks when asked about the situation in a Monday morning press conference.
It's been a wild couple of weeks for the program following the departure of Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb for Washington, the naming of Jeff Tedford as head coach and the entering and withdrawal from the transfer portal from senior quarterback Jake Haener. Haener is eligible to play Saturday but that possibility remains a mystery.
A message from @jakehaener10...#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/0Ay57PSR5T— Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) December 9, 2021
A Fresno State official didn't allow Marks to answer any Haener-related questions, leaving the interim coach to dance his way through vague inquiries about a pair of backup freshman quarterbacks in Jaylen Henderson and Logan Fife.
"In the quarterback room, all those guys are doing a really, really good job with the plan right now," Marks said. As for that plan? They're going to "keep everything in house."
How about who's been getting the most reps in practice? "We're not going to share that information."
.@StephenABC30 doesn't miss🎯— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) December 13, 2021
I think we need a 6-part docuseries on Netflix following the past two weeks at Fresno State. pic.twitter.com/f2XhIAuZra
What we do know is that Marks will try to coach the Dogs to its tenth 10-win season in the program's 100-year history. It would be the third 10-win season in the past five years (2017 & 2018). Kirby Moore, the team's wide receiver coach since 2017, is the interim offensive coordinator and per Marks is a "natural" in that position.
"What he's done so far for the game-planning and how he's put his final touches on the plan...it's fun," Marks said. "I've never seen Kirby in this role before obviously and seeing him (in this role), it's almost like he's rejuvenated. Like you see him having all this energy with him bouncing around and I'm like, 'Where did this side of Kirby come from?'
1 WEEK ⏳— Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) December 11, 2021
We still have some hardware to win.
🎟️ https://t.co/7XtPZlpYBc#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley | @NMBowl pic.twitter.com/hluSfeXczU
As for the bowl game, the team departs for Albuquerque Tuesday and is "energized" for the chance to finish the season the right way.
"We want to continue to put trophies in our trophy case," Marks said. "This is about these kids, to be honest with you, because they're writing their legacy, because they're the ones who will for sure be back here coming back 30, 40 years from now. I don't know if I'll be here 30, 40 years from now. Maybe I will be but I can bet on one thing: those guys will be and for them to have that trophy and remember this experience, it is going to be big for them."
Reuni-Ted 🧸#GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/WHLJ2WnmoK— Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) December 9, 2021
Kickoff is set for 11:15 AM (Pacific Time) Saturday, December 18th, at Dreamstyle Stadium with the game broadcast on ESPN. ABC30 will have coverage from Albuquerque starting Friday night.