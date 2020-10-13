Fresno State's fall enrollment reaches record high with more than 25,000 students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's fall enrollment reached a record high even as student enrollment has dropped at many universities nationwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 25,300 students are currently enrolled at the university, which is about a 5% increase from last year.
The number of first-year students and transfer students is also at an all-time high.
Fresno State credited its relationship with local school districts and community colleges to recruit and reach out to prospective students.
