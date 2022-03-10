Fresno State will drop indoor mask mandate March 14

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students and staff will no longer have to wear face masks while indoors starting March 14, the university announced Thursday.It comes as the statewide mask mandate for California schools ends Friday, March 11.University officials say anyone on campus can go mask-free as long as they've not been in contact with someone sick with COVID within the past ten days or if they've not tested positive for the virus within the past ten days.In an email to Fresno State students and staff, officials said that while masks will no longer be required, they're still highly encouraged.