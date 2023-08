Fresno State opens Fall Camp Thursday morning with one looming question: who will replace Jake Haener as starting quarterback for the Bulldogs?

Former FS signal-caller Marcus McMaryion stopped by the Action News studio to preview the battle between Logan Fife & UCF transfer Mikey Keene as well as the school's new collective 'Bulldog Bread.'

