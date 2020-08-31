Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Hearing from Kalen DeBoer on Fresno State's postponed season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldogs will still be on the sidelines in what would have been their season opener next Saturday.

Instead, Fresno State and many others across the country are waiting to see if they can pick things up in the Spring.

At the beginning of August, The Mountain West Conference announced that its fall sports season, including football, was canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video above, we caught up with head coach Kalen DeBoer to go over some of the challenges facing his team.


Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statebulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering former women's basketball coach Bob Spencer
Bulldog Breakdown: Sisters sharing connection with Fresno State volleyball
Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering Fresno State basketball coach Boyd Grant
Bulldog Breakdown: Former Bulldogs set to face off in NBA Playoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Worship rally held in Hanford as churches face restrictions during pandemic
Man shot while sleeping in his car in central Fresno
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
Northeast Fresno church moving from online service to outdoor service under tent
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Visalia
26-year-old Porterville man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children
Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering former women's basketball coach Bob Spencer
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Man in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News