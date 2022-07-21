5 Fresno State players named to preseason all-conference team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Fresno State's football season just weeks away, many Bulldogs are getting high praise.

On Thursday, the Mountain West announced its 2022 preseason all-conference team and preseason players of the year.

Quarterback Jake Haener, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, running back Jordan Mims, offensive lineman Dontae Bull and defensive back Evan Williams were all named to the preseason all-conference team. Those five preseason selections are the most since also having five in 2014.

To go along with that selection, Haener was also named the Mountain West Offensive Preseason Player of the Year. He is the first Bulldog to be named that since Derek Carr in 2013.

The Bulldogs kick off their season at home on September 1 against Cal Poly. They are predicted to win the West division in the conference.

