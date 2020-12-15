This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Why Josh Allen's body language is a big deal & what Fresno St needs to change to contend
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Latest improvement from Josh Allen Why Allen's body language is actually a big deal What the firing of the Raiders defensive coordinator does for Las Vegas How Jon Gruden stacks up against Jack Del Rio through two and a half years Lamar Jackson and the 'Game of the Year' Why Davante Adams is the most reliable WR in the NFL What Fresno State needs to change to again contend for a MW title
