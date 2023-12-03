Action News has learned that Fresno State Football head coach Jeff Tedford will only be temporarily stepping away from the team and plans on returning next season.

Fresno State football to play in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State football learned Sunday where and who it will be playing in its bowl game.

(The video above is from an earlier/ related story and will be updated.)

The Bulldogs will be taking on the New Mexico State Aggies in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16.

Fresno State will be without head coach Jeff Tedford, who stepped away from the team temporarily Friday due to health concerns.

Assistant head coach and Linebackers coach Tim Skipper is the acting head coach for the Bulldogs against the Aggies.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. PST on ESPN and ESPN+.