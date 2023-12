Bulldog Breakdown: Cam Worrell dishes on college football landscape

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football sideline reporter Cam Worrell joined sports anchor Alec Nolan for another edition of Bulldog Breakdown.

Topics include over 1,000 players entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 4 and the Bulldogs prepping for the New Mexico Bowl without head coach Jeff Tedford.